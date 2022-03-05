Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.85.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.
NYSE UTI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.80. 334,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,655. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $290.14 million, a PE ratio of 67.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.
About Universal Technical Institute (Get Rating)
Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.
