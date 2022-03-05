Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Raised to $28.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.78.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $31.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,845,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,952 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 868,359 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 2,432.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 811,098 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Unum Group by 106.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,568,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 808,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 793,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

