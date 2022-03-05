UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

UPGS stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.84) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 183.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 192.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.36 million and a PE ratio of 15.05. UP Global Sourcing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 134 ($1.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238 ($3.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

In other UP Global Sourcing news, insider Graham Screawn acquired 149,722 shares of UP Global Sourcing stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £293,455.12 ($393,740.94).

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

