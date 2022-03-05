UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

UPGS stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.84) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 183.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 192.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.36 million and a PE ratio of 15.05. UP Global Sourcing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 134 ($1.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238 ($3.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

In other UP Global Sourcing news, insider Graham Screawn acquired 149,722 shares of UP Global Sourcing stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £293,455.12 ($393,740.94).

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile (Get Rating)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

