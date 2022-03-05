Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Utz Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 739,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $318,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $53,104.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,660 shares of company stock worth $905,323 over the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Utz Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 47,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the period. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

