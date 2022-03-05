Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.250-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.47. 109,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.58 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 218,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,743 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

