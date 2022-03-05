Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,558 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Valvoline by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.43.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

