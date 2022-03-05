VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 53,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 105,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,558,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,323,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $832,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period.

