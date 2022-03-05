VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) Stock Holdings Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 94,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLN opened at $20.39 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

