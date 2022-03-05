VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after buying an additional 18,443 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $72.76 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.14.

