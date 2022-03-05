Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.5% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yale University purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $453,589,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,806,000 after buying an additional 3,907,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,866,000 after buying an additional 2,426,320 shares during the period. Finally, VPR Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $107,453,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 25,191,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,630,418. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.