Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,118,000 after acquiring an additional 753,750 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 523,057 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,491,000 after purchasing an additional 357,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 218.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 461,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,295,000 after purchasing an additional 316,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.92. The stock had a trading volume of 805,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,858. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $206.71 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.