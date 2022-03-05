Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Down 38.5% in February

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the January 31st total of 337,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $66.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average is $73.90. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $80.19.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
