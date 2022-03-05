Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Down 38.5% in February

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the January 31st total of 337,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $66.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average is $73.90. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $80.19.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.