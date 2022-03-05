Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.24. 6,581,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,920. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%.

