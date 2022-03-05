Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $64.00

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.87), with a volume of 48719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.50 ($0.92).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.15. The stock has a market cap of £51.18 million and a P/E ratio of -2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.92.

About Various Eateries (LON:VARE)

Various Eateries PLC owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates two brands across eleven locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, cafÃ©, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

