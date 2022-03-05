Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.46 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VECO. Northland Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.57.

NASDAQ VECO traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $27.77. 344,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,085. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

