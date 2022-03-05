Veery Capital LLC Acquires 1,008 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,744,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,214. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.15 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.14 and its 200-day moving average is $115.60.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

