Veery Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Veery Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,781,000 after buying an additional 1,272,228 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,477 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,081,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,057,000 after purchasing an additional 186,193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,455,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,664. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.01. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.46 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

