Veery Capital LLC Sells 24 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Veery Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 819 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after acquiring an additional 172,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $7.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $525.50. 4,418,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,964. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $518.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Cowen raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.82.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

