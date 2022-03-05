Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $4.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.020-$4.020 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Stephens cut shares of Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $187.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $185.12 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.11.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

