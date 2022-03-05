Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $4.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.020-$4.020 EPS.

VEEV stock opened at $187.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.11. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $185.12 and a one year high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.79.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.