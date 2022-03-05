Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

VERO stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $81.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

In other news, major shareholder Healthquest Partners Ii, L.P. acquired 1,600,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith J. Sullivan acquired 80,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,700,000 shares of company stock worth $2,127,000 over the last three months. 44.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERO. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Venus Concept by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 21,169,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,774,000 after buying an additional 8,751,601 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at $1,824,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 485.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 397,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 329,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 337,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 244,347 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

