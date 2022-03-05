Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Lake Street Capital

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VCYT. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.79. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $59.83.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 18.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 33.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 166.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 154,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 18.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,135,000 after buying an additional 389,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 9.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.