Verge (XVG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.88 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $155.86 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.68 or 0.00257863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001383 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000496 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,498,989,338 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

