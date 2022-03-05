VeriCoin (VRC) Trading Down 14% This Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 4th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a market cap of $391,912.80 and approximately $47.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,036.37 or 1.00273503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00076780 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00021914 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001939 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00015185 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,714,288 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.