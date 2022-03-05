Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.33.

VRNT stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.95. 272,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,176. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average is $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $279,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,285,000 after buying an additional 2,911,539 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Verint Systems by 52,202.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,223,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,538 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 48,033.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 945,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,363,000 after purchasing an additional 943,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 700.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,012,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after acquiring an additional 885,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 23.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,465,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,203,000 after buying an additional 647,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

