Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $138.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Shares of NYSE VRTV traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.10. The stock had a trading volume of 81,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,403. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $158.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.91.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veritiv will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the third quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 889.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 22.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

