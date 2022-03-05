Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 15 Per Share

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of VSVS opened at GBX 341.80 ($4.59) on Friday. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 341.80 ($4.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 595 ($7.98). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 442.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 475.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £927.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.51) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.84) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.84) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.25) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 544.14 ($7.30).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

