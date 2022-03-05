Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vicarious Surgical’s FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicarious Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.60.
Shares of RBOT opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a current ratio of 61.49. Vicarious Surgical has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.08.
In other news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $56,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,215 shares of company stock valued at $126,740.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 38,688.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 815,170 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,399,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,593,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
