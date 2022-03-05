VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VICI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.65.

VICI stock opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in VICI Properties by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $22,196,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

