Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Sells $6,169,800.00 in Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $6,169,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $2,391,200.00.

On Sunday, January 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00.

VNOM stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.06 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $30.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,169.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $27,326,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after buying an additional 331,032 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 320.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 304,156 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after buying an additional 296,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 912,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,429,000 after buying an additional 290,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNOM. Raymond James upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

About Viper Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.