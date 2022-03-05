Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Announces $0.30 Dividend

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Virginia National Bankshares stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359. Virginia National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $183.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VABK. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 28.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

