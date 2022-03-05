Vitesco Technologies Group AG (OTC:VTSCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vitesco Technologies Group AG (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several research firms have commented on VTSCY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vitesco Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Vitesco Technologies Group alerts:

OTC VTSCY traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,078. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80. Vitesco Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $14.96.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.