Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tenable by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $383,753.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

