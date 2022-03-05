Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,667 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 998,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,358,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,428,000 after buying an additional 999,891 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 191,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Zuora by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

In other Zuora news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $442,668.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $78,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196 over the last ninety days. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

