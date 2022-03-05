Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 1,439 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,935 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AYI opened at $184.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.94.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.17.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

