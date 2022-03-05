Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 247.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,324 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CTRE opened at $17.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.14.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.