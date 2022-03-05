Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,230 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 54.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 17.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth about $4,052,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 25.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 483,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 99,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 174.36% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

