Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 3,641 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

