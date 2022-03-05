Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 526,990 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,990 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Coty by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

COTY stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.00 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

