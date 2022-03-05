Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Update

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a growth of 154.4% from the January 31st total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

IGD stock remained flat at $$5.77 on Friday. 150,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,041. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,752,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,512,000 after purchasing an additional 445,217 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 236,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 41,773 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

