Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Update

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a growth of 154.4% from the January 31st total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
IGD stock remained flat at $$5.77 on Friday. 150,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,041. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
