Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 4,628 Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 41.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,552,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,149,000 after purchasing an additional 452,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 28.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 102,429 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 32.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 78,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GATO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of GATO stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

