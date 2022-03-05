Voya Investment Management LLC Has $153,000 Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Titan International by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after buying an additional 731,229 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Titan International by 423.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 460,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan International by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 401,652 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Titan International by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 367,909 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 341,999 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.13 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

