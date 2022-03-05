Voya Investment Management LLC Has $190,000 Stock Holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 662,308 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Shares of EPZM opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.06. Epizyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 432.91% and a negative net margin of 779.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Epizyme news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta bought 22,666,667 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,066. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

