Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 99,924 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,924 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Poseida Therapeutics were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 43.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 68.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.14. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

