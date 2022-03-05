Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Wedbush

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Vroom from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut Vroom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $399.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.71. Vroom has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $934.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vroom will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $115,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth $741,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vroom by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vroom by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 896,462 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Vroom by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 144,186 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

