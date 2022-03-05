Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,600 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,538 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 139,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 24,919 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.72 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

