Wanchain Reaches Market Cap of $99.20 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 39.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $99.20 million and approximately $162.50 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.33 or 0.00190821 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001014 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00026179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.84 or 0.00335883 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00053909 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.