Warner L. Baxter Sells 27,345 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $71.31 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $6,973,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Ameren by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,293,000 after buying an additional 786,490 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

