Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $10.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 63,080 shares of company stock worth $146,152 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after buying an additional 56,576 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,110,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,092,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 147,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 29,215 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WVE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.