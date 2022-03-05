Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS.
Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $10.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.50.
In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 63,080 shares of company stock worth $146,152 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WVE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.
Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.
