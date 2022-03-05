Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $32.21 on Friday. Wayside Technology Group has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $36.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.74.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Wayside Technology Group’s payout ratio is 34.52%.
Wayside Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.
