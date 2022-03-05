Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $32.21 on Friday. Wayside Technology Group has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $36.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Wayside Technology Group’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 79.3% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 385,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 170,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the period. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

